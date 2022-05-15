Viacoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $329,957.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Viacoin has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $329,957.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0848 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016844 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00227032 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

