Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VWDRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS VWDRY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 511,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,694. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.0117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.56%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

