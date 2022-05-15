Veritaseum (VERI) Trading Down 22.7% Over Last 7 Days

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $73.31 million and $17,349.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for approximately $34.10 or 0.00110412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

