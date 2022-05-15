Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives $40.50 Average PT from Analysts

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VTYX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.30% of the company’s stock.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.
About Ventyx Biosciences (Get Rating)
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.
