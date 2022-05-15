Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an in-line rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VAXX opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Vaxxinity has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxxinity will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mei Mei Hu bought 8,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $27,088.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,593,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,869,939.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder United Biomedical Inc bought 18,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,462.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,611,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,059,878.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,950 shares of company stock worth $106,759 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAXX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxxinity Company Profile

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

