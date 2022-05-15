VAULT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, VAULT has traded 45.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. VAULT has a total market cap of $205,293.54 and $1.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00530756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00037053 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,618.39 or 2.00487924 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004752 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,078 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

