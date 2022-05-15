VAULT 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 45.2% against the US dollar. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $205,293.54 and approximately $1.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00530756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00037053 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,618.39 or 2.00487924 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004752 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,078 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

