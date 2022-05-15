Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Invests $204,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 146,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 156,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DD opened at $64.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.94.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

