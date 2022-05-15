Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 187.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,326 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Varonis Systems worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Varonis Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 67.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,070 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VRNS. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.23.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $31.97 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.97 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.