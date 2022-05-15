Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $155.66 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

