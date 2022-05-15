Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Boosted by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 20,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $96.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,536,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $92.88 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

