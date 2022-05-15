Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,825,000 after buying an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

VOE stock opened at $140.62 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.19 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.57 and a 200-day moving average of $147.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

