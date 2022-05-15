Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 462,000 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the April 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 236,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 48,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 10,522.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $64.10 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

