Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Increased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.7% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,537. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.25 and a 200 day moving average of $162.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.01 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

