VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,000 shares, a growth of 95.3% from the April 15th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded up $2.59 on Friday, reaching $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 72,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

