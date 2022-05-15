VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter valued at about $23,063,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,810 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,936,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,185,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,468,000.

Shares of REMX opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.27. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

