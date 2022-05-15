Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Takes $256,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after buying an additional 1,081,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after buying an additional 1,173,002 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after buying an additional 521,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,165,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,948. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.84. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $149.56 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

