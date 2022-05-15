Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Sells 6,775 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,115.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,447.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,231,000 after purchasing an additional 810,425 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 136.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 979,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,022,000 after purchasing an additional 565,141 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,779,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,171,000 after purchasing an additional 473,319 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 828,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,360. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

