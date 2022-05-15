Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Has $15.54 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,381. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.95 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.84.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

