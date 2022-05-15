Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Buys 1,079 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 61,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,702,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 55,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,235,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,452,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $8.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,377,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,787,039. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $354.02 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $397.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

