Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,093. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $68.90 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average of $74.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

