Validity Trading 36.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00005498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Validity has traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar. Validity has a market cap of $7.64 million and $1.25 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001396 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,576,324 coins and its circulating supply is 4,574,679 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

