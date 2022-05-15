Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Short Interest Update

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the April 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VACC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaccitech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vaccitech from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Scheeren acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VACC. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vaccitech in the third quarter worth $9,444,000. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaccitech by 106.3% during the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VACC opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. Vaccitech has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Vaccitech had a negative return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 7,416.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaccitech will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Vaccitech (Get Rating)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.