V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $55.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VFC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

NYSE VFC opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in V.F. by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $213,383,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,886 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

