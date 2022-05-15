V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $55.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VFC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.
NYSE VFC opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $87.36.
About V.F. (Get Rating)
V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on V.F. (VFC)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.