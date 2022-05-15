UserTesting Inc’s (NYSE:USER) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

UserTesting’s (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 16th. UserTesting had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $140,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

USER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

NYSE USER opened at $4.61 on Friday. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 50,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $461,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 568,066 shares of company stock worth $5,088,688.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

