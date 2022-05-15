USDJ Hits Market Capitalization of $14.93 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. One USDJ coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.93 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.02 or 0.00525950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00037273 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,553.32 or 1.94887116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004703 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

