USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.43 Million

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCBGet Rating) to post $17.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for USCB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $17.86 million. USCB Financial posted sales of $13.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USCB Financial will report full year sales of $71.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.20 million to $73.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $80.01 million, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $84.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover USCB Financial.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of USCB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $10,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $6,989,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $6,344,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $5,782,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial stock remained flat at $$13.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. 24,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. USCB Financial has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.20 million and a P/E ratio of -3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12.

About USCB Financial (Get Rating)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USCB Financial (USCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB)

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.