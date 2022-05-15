USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) to post $17.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for USCB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $17.86 million. USCB Financial posted sales of $13.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USCB Financial will report full year sales of $71.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.20 million to $73.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $80.01 million, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $84.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover USCB Financial.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of USCB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $10,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $6,989,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $6,344,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $5,782,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial stock remained flat at $$13.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. 24,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. USCB Financial has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.20 million and a P/E ratio of -3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12.

About USCB Financial (Get Rating)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USCB Financial (USCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.