USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.00.

NYSE USNA opened at $71.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.95. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $69.82 and a one year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.