USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes $476,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nordson by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 1.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 187.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Nordson by 6.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.97. 190,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,726. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.51. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $197.20 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

