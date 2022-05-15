USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 674 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Life Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Life Storage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Life Storage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

LSI stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,691. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.97 and a 12 month high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.30%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

