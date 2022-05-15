USA Financial Portformulas Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up approximately 1.5% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,863,000 after buying an additional 65,151 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Barclays upgraded Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fortinet from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.29.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,567. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $14.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.55. 1,734,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,844. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.01 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The company had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

