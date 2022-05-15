USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases 2,016 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Raymond James by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Raymond James by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 648,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,113,000 after acquiring an additional 46,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.62.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.30.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

