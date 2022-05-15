USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $991,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.50.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.33. 1,501,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,068. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.64. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

