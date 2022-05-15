USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $1.39 Million in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,722,000 after purchasing an additional 193,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,629,000 after buying an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 5,365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after buying an additional 3,088,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,122,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,639,000 after buying an additional 28,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Equity Residential by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,658,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,156,000 after buying an additional 317,401 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.96. 1,569,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,112. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $94.32.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

