USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $1.37 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 207,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,637,522. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $15.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $541.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,701. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $211.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $563.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $593.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.