USA Financial Portformulas Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 132,950.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.3% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $16.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $405.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,379,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,686. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.27 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.75.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

