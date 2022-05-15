USA Financial Portformulas Corp Grows Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 303,800.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,273 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,266 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 1.6% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Cowen reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.38. 3,455,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,016 shares of company stock worth $1,435,235 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

