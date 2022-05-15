USA Financial Portformulas Corp Grows Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1,413.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the period. NetApp comprises 1.3% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 193.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,142 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,587,000 after acquiring an additional 996,785 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 860,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,239,000 after acquiring an additional 516,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,558,000 after acquiring an additional 511,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in NetApp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,176,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after acquiring an additional 477,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.21. 1,993,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,503. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average of $85.58.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.26.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,217,998 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

