USA Financial Portformulas Corp Decreases Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 407.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

CG traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,205. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 93,969 shares of company stock worth $5,369,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

