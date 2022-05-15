USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys 6,052 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 151,300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,346. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

