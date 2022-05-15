USA Financial Portformulas Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $10.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.94. 83,579,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,592,848. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $284.94 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

