USA Financial Portformulas Corp Boosts Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Nasdaq accounts for 1.3% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $5,309,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,379,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $1,560,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,276,000 after buying an additional 41,415 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,245 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.49. 855,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,161. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.22 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.