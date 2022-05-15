UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Price Target Cut to $4.00

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Benchmark from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 459.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UPH. Lake Street Capital cut UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Get UpHealth alerts:

NYSE:UPH opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UpHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in UpHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About UpHealth (Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding pharmacy licensed that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients; and Telehealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.