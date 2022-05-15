Unslashed Finance Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Unslashed Finance has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $18,188.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.00498914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00037722 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,597.87 or 1.87967305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

