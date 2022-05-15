United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on URI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $382.33.

Shares of URI opened at $288.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.59 and its 200-day moving average is $335.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.80. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $269.37 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 29.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

