Uniswap Trading Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for about $5.33 or 0.00017643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.69 billion and approximately $249.91 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peony (PNY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00012035 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,838,536 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

