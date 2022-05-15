Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ULVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($56.71) price objective on Unilever in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.92) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Unilever from GBX 3,650 ($45.00) to GBX 3,800 ($46.85) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($44.38) price target on Unilever in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($40.69) price target on Unilever in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,935.83 ($48.52).

ULVR opened at GBX 3,747 ($46.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,510.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,738.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The company has a market cap of £95.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,388 ($54.10).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 35.90 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.87%.

In other Unilever news, insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 520 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($47.27) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($24,579.95).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

