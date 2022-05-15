Unibright Hits 1-Day Volume of $283,840.00 (UBT)

Unibright (UBT) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $54.51 million and $283,840.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00104988 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

UBT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

