Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $10.28 on Friday. Umicore has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.0915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Umicore from €45.00 ($47.37) to €36.00 ($37.89) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Umicore from €44.00 ($46.32) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umicore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Umicore from €32.00 ($33.68) to €34.00 ($35.79) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Umicore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

