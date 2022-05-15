Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $10.28 on Friday. Umicore has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.0915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.41%.
About Umicore (Get Rating)
Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.
