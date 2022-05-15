UGAS (UGAS) Price Down 58.7% This Week

UGAS (UGAS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. UGAS has a market cap of $225,517.67 and $91,179.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 58.7% lower against the dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

